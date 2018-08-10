“Breaking Big” Exclusive: Lee Daniels Talks Falling In Love (With A Woman) And Fearing His Father’s Wrath Before Finding Hollywood Success [VIDEO]

Lee Daniels Says He Suppressed Being Gay Until College When He Thought He Fell In Love With A Woman

From age 5, Lee Daniels knew he was different from the other kids in his rough West Philadelphia neighborhood. He went down a self-destructive path as a young man, but taking in his young niece and nephew forced him to clean up his act. A chance encounter with a Warner Brothers producer allowed Daniels to break into show business. He tells “Breaking Big” host Carlos Watson that embracing being black and gay – qualities that once made him feel like an outsider – molded his successful directing career that includes such monster hits as “Precious,” “The Butler” and “Empire.”

