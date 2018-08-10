Fall Out Brotha: All The Times Pete Wentz’ Blackness Was Showing

Every year, a Black person finds out that Pete Wentz is Black and their mind is blown. The Fall Out Boy star’s granddaddy on his mom’s side is Jamaican.

Y’all knew Pete Wentz was black and didn’t tell me 😑 — Chill Brasky (@TDelaineDos) August 8, 2018

But America was definitely not ready for a mixed race/ Black Jamaican frontman in a Rock band back when Pete and the boys were poppin’ — which is why some folks still don’t know that he’s a melanated man.

Check out these photos P Dub in all his colored glory.