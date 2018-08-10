We Stan: These Woke Athletes Are Fine AF And For The Cause Too

When Sports Bae Got The Brawns & The Brains

On Thursday, a few footballers once again had Donald Trump‘s orange-stained drawers in a bunch when they decided to kneel during the national anthem.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills was one of the players who kneeled during their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Palm Beach Post, he kneeled partly to protest Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid still being free agents. Kenny believes the two are being blackballed by the NFL for their outspokenness against racism and other political issues.

Kenny further professed his political stances when he oh-so-beautifully modeled an “I Don’t Have Time For: Hate, Racism, Misogony, etc.” shirt. Check him out below:

“I don’t have time for…” A post shared by Kenny Stills (@kstills) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:47am PDT

All the woke and thirsty folks out there were SHOOKETH, and Kenny even got his pic shared by Kaepernick and Reid.

Kenny S. definitely isn’t the first jock lighting the political flames of desire though.

Hit the next pages to peep other athletes who are fine, but also staying woke for the people!