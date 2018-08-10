Barbie Dreams: Nicki Minaj Mauls Meek Mill, Drake, 50 Cent & Other Rappers On New Track

Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams” Track Calls Out Drake, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & Others

Nicki Minaj’s new fictitious fable is melting her Barbz into Mattel mold.

As previously reported Nicki dropped her Queen album that features Lil Wayne, Eminem and The Weekend. One track in particular however is standing out.

Onika’s “Barbie Dreams” is an elaborate troll about Nicki running down a laundry list of rappers she’s “smashed” and/or tried to.

The group includes 50 Cent, Quavo, DJ Khaled, Fetty Wap whose “eyeing her s***”, Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug who “stole dresses and s***.”

Most interesting though are her lines about Drake and Meek Mill who she says is STILL in her DMs.

“Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me s***, but I don’t know if the p****y wet or if he cryin & s*** Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him I used to pray for times like this Face a** when I f*ck him.”

YIKES.

You can stream the entire “Queen” album below.

Peep reactions on the flip.