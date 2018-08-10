Smart Joggers: Sheree Pumps Breaks On Felonious Relationship & Explains Why She Exited #RHOA (For Now)

Sheree Talks Currently Dating And Declining RHOA Return

Sheree Whitfield’s unconventional relationship with a man in prison last season caused LOTS of chatter. Folks assumed Sheree was head-over-heels for Tyrone Gilliam, who is currently serving a serving 10 year sentence for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes.

Well, Sheree is debunking rumors she had ever taken the relationship as serious as people thought. She tells Us Weekly in a new interview, she’s “not marrying anyone in prison”. She also reveals she’s dating and keeping her options, despite connecting with Tyrone on a friendship level, she just refuses to be his wife on the outside.

“He is a good guy and he is still my best friend.” “I mean he would love to marry me right now, but I am not marrying someone who is in prison. I am keeping my options open,” Whitfield tells Us. “I meet people all the time and the crazy thing is, no one has been able to hold my attention or grab it. No one has been able to get in my mind and my head. He is still around, but I say at the same time, I love him and I have said it before, if he comes home and I am still available and everything is great, what he is doing and what he says he is going to do, then absolutely I can see a future.”

Sheree also explains why she declind returning at a “friend” instead of a full time cast member on the next season of RHOA.

“At first I thought it was a big slap in the face when I was asked that question and I immediately said ‘No, I am not interested in doing that,” she explains. “Then I thought about it and I was like, ‘You know what being the friend means less stress, it was less chaotic, it was a lot less to deal with.’ It was definitely better for your peace of mind. Then I thought [about it] again and was like ‘I am an original, I have already done that and when they sent over the paperwork, it was like a slap in the face.’”