¿Quavo Quien? Victor Cruz Reacts Like THIS After Nicki Minaj Cracked Karrueche’s Acrylics On “Barbie Dreams”

Karrueche’s Man Victor Cruz Seemingly Reacts To ‘Barbie Dreams’ Track

Response or coincidence???

Karrueche’s spicy bae Victor Cruz seems to be reacting to Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams” track that is currently imploding twitter. In the first verse of the song, the “Queen” sends a direct shot at Karrueche, painting her as JEALOUS when she was dating Quavo.Karrueche and Quavo dated briefly in 2017 and their relationship ended abruptly, with little explanation. Folks are saying Onika might have been the reason. Nicki raps:

Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though. I heard she think I’m tryna give the coochie to Quavo.

Ouch! But, there’s one thing missing from this Nick-Roochie-Quavius triangle. Karrueche is happily coupled-up with Victor Cruz. And here’s what he just posted up on his instagram page, a photo of him and his bae laughing their azzes off…

It’s been months since they’ve posted each other to social media. Do you think Vic’s post is a coincidence or is his standing by his bae while the barbs are dragging her???

