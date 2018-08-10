So Sad: Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead In Trump Tower Apartment

Dennis Shields Found Dead In Apartment

Bethenny Frankel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead on Friday of a suspected overdose, according to reports from TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that they got a call just after 9 AM for an unresponsive male. Once they arrived at Shields’ Trump Tower apartment, they learned that his assistant had administered Narcan, but was unfortunately unsuccessful in reviving him.

An autopsy is still pending, though TMZ has reported that their sources believe Shields overdosed on oxycodone.

Frankel and Shields met one another nearly 30 years ago, but didn’t start dating until 2016. Their relationship had countless breakups and makeups throughout their time together.