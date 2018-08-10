Taiwanese Sicko Tries To Snatch Little Girl Then Hits The Supermarket Like Nothing Happened [Video]

Man In Attempted Kidnapping Caught At Supermarket

What is this world coming to?

A mother in Taiwan was minding her business and walking her 7-year-old daughter home from school when a weirdo tried to abduct the little girl in broad daylight. In the clip above, you’ll see him grab onto her backpack and refuse to let go until a few men in the area begin to notice their tug-of-war. But that’s not even the kicker. Taiwan News reports the deranged man then proceeded to hit the supermarket up. Whether he was shopping for groceries or attempting to blend into the crowd is unclear. To top that off, police took him into custody but released him the same day after finding out he had no criminal record. While the site reports his case will, in fact, be transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office, if he ever faces jail time it would only be up to three years.

The 33-year-old deviant’s excuse? He reportedly told police he knew the little girl.