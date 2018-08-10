Trumpies Clap Back: Hollywood Walk Of Fame Hit With Dozens Of Fake Trump Stars
Someone Was Mad Their Precious President’s Star Was Vandalized
If you thought Donald Trump supporters were just gonna sit by and let folks crap on their crusty president, it seems we all have them twisted.
Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been destroyed or vandalized so many times that even the West Hollywood mayor is considering its removal.
But Trump’s ride-or-die minions won’t stand for it!
Early Thursday morning, an anonymous conservative street artist told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his squad tagged around 50 vinyl, adhesive-backed Trump stars to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
And the name of this conservative artist crew?
The Faction.
The Faction wasn’t playing either. They dished out $1,000 for all the fake stars.
“Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up,” the artist told The Hollywood Reporter.
So it seems certain Trump supporters are really ’bout that life. Some of them were even talking big on Twitter.
Could this be the next “Star Wars” between Trump supporters and anti-Trump leaders?
We’ll keep you posted on any major updates!