Trumpies Clap Back: Hollywood Walk Of Fame Hit With Dozens Of Fake Trump Stars

Someone Was Mad Their Precious President’s Star Was Vandalized

If you thought Donald Trump supporters were just gonna sit by and let folks crap on their crusty president, it seems we all have them twisted.

Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been destroyed or vandalized so many times that even the West Hollywood mayor is considering its removal.

But Trump’s ride-or-die minions won’t stand for it!

Early Thursday morning, an anonymous conservative street artist told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his squad tagged around 50 vinyl, adhesive-backed Trump stars to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After being destroyed, Trump's Walk of Fame star multiplies https://t.co/dYU6SEQV8g pic.twitter.com/X4IUU3PkgX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 9, 2018

And the name of this conservative artist crew?

The Faction.

The Faction wasn’t playing either. They dished out $1,000 for all the fake stars.