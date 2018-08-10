Throw The Whole Tour Away: Drake’s Tour With Migos Has Been Postponed Once Again

Drake And Migos Tour Gets Postponed For A Second Time

It looks like things just aren’t going as planned for Drake and Migos tour together.

It was announced last month that the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour had been postponed. At the time of the announcement, it was revealed that the tour would start on Aug. 10 in Kansas City, MO instead of July 26 in Utah.

Now, the tour has been pushed back even further, but this delay isn’t neaely as long as the previous one.

Kansas City’s Sprint Center revealed that the first show, which was supposed to take place on Friday night, has now been moved to Sunday, August 12. “Due to production issues, Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour is postponing the Kansas City date. Tonight’s show at Sprint Center is rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12. All tickets will be honored for the new date,” the venue tweeted out to disappointed fans.

DRAKE TOUR UPDATE – Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour at #SprintCenter moved to Aug. 12th. More info: https://t.co/Ww9aEksplv pic.twitter.com/E3Dj6bOk5e — Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) August 10, 2018

With the St. Paul show previously rescheduled to August 12, that date has had to be postponed once again, too. “A new date will soon be announced,” Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul tweeted.

DRAKE ANNOUNCEMENT: This Sunday's @Drake show at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul has been postponed due to production issues. A new date will soon be announced. All tickets will be honored for the new date. — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) August 10, 2018

Drake’s spokesperson claimed that all tickets for the shows will be honored for the new dates, according to Pitchfork.

With this tour being pushed back almost a month behind it’s original start-time, it’ll be interesting how things actually play out once Drake and Migos finally make it to their tour stops.

If an artist cancelled or postponed your show 2 times, would you still show up?