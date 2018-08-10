Catch Fade: Yellow Cab Driver Gets Her Azz Beat After Attacking Couple In Midtown [Video]

BREAKING VIDEO: Brutal Fight between Uber and Yellow cab driver in Manhattan at 35 street caught on camera pic.twitter.com/uvch13ISfH — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) August 10, 2018

Cab Driver Attacks Couple In Midtown, Fight Breaks Out

Isht got crazy in Midtown this week when a road rage incident went way too far.

A cab driver was so pissed off at a couple on the road that she reportedly got out of her taxi and proceeded to attack them in front of their kids, who were sitting in the back seat on West 35th street, NYDailyNews reports. “She allegedly punched the woman with a closed fist and pulled her hair, and also punched and scratched the man,” the site states.

This is NYC, so unfortunately the couple worked as a team to open a can of whoop ass on the angry cab driver, punching her until she hit the ground. Identified as 25-year-old Jenna Mallet from Brooklyn, she kept the same energy despite being beat pretty badly. According to the site, she “got back into her cab and rammed the couple’s car, then hit a UPS truck, rammed the couple’s car again and backed in to a parked car.”

The enraged cab driver was arrested on the scene and charged with reckless endangerment, assault, and criminal mischief, while the couple was not charged at all, the site states. It was originally reported that the incident was beef between a yellow cab and an Uber, but whether Uber is involved or not is unclear at this time. Watch the clip up top.