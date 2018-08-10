How High?! New ‘Monkey Dust’ Drug Has Folks Out Here Eating People’s Faces Off [Video]

Monkey Dust Drug Turns Users Into Face-Eating Superhumans

We all know that Cocaine is a hell of a drug — but these new narcotics out here are literally turning folks into the walking dead. The new, popular psychotic drug “Monkey Dust” has been linked to a slew of violent attacks in the US recently.

The Sun reports:

The synthetic drug’s potent effects last for three days – with some users left unable to feel pain for up to a week. Addicts commonly believe they are being chased, and often try to climb building and lampposts to escape beasts from their vivid hallucinations.

SMH.