Rest In Peace: California Mom Sets Herself On Fire, Kills Herself & Twin Daughters

Mom & Twin Daughters Dead In California Murder-Suicide

This is incredibly sad. A mom and two of her three kids are dead after she reportedly set herself on fire inside her California home last weekend. The woman’s twin 14-year-old daughters were killed in the murder-suicide, while her 11-year-old daughter was injured but will recover, NYPost reports.

The site states “Authorities say the girl was outside the house engulfed in flames Sunday and a police officer patrolling the area saw her. They say firefighters brought out the woman and her two daughters, but one of the twins died at the scene. The other teen and her mother died at a hospital.”

In the wake of their untimely death, a video tribute was posted by the twins’ wrestling team. See that above.