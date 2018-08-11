Exclusive: Judge Rules Usher Must Hand Over Medical Records In Anonymous Man’s Herpes Case

Singer Supposed To Hand Over Medical Records In Herpes Exposure Case

We might be one step closer to unraveling the mystery of whether or not singer Usher has the herpes virus.

An LA judge recently ordered the “Love In The Club” singer to cough up his medical records – including details about his doctors, treatments and insurance providers – as part of a man’s lawsuit that accuses Usher of exposing him to herpes during a sexual encounter at a spa, court papers obtained by BOSSIP state.

The man – ID’d in court papers as John Doe – has been gunning for Usher’s medical records for several months, and a judge recently agreed and told Usher to provide “verified supplemental responses” ASAP in exchange for the man dropping his motion to force Usher to do so, according to court docs.

The man said he plans to grill Usher’s medical providers as part of his prep for their upcoming trial, according to court papers.

However, we may never find out all the details because Usher will be able to file the records under seal. Anyone who leaks the info would be in violation of a court order.

The judge gave Usher a deadline of this month to comply with his male accuser’s demands, though it was unclear Friday whether or not the hitmaker provided the medical records.

Doe joined Usher’s accuser Quantasia Sharpton’s lawsuit last year, and both claim Usher had sex with them without telling them that he allegedly had the incurable STD.

Usher has denied their allegations.

Earlier this year, BOSSIP exclusively revealed that another woman in Georgia was also suing Usher for exposing her to herpes during two intimate encounters last year.

The anonymous man’s case is scheduled to head to trial in February 2019.