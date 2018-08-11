Exclusive: Lawyer For John Gotti Jr. & El Chapo Now Repping Shannade Clermont In Federal Fraud Case

Reality Starlet Accused Of Raiding Dead Man’s Account’s After Paid Date

One of their Clermont Twins accused of running up a $20,000 tab on a dead man’s debit card following what the feds called a “prostitution date” appears to be prepping for a big court fight.

That’s because “Bad Girls Club” alum Shannade Clermont has hired the legal eagle who got none other than John Gotti Jr. off his major criminal case.

High powered criminal defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is now repping Clermont in her federal fraud case, BOSSIP has learned.

Lichtman filed paperwork earlier this month announcing that he was taking the case over and would now represent Clermont as she fights for her freedom. The legal eagle is best known for defending John Gotti, Jr. in 2005 and getting him an acquittal and a hung jury in a fraud and murder conspiracy trial.

Lichtman is also now defending alleged Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman as his case heads to trial in November 2018.

The feds said Clermont stole the debit card details for a man she met during a “prostitution date” for $400, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The man died the following day, and Clermont used his accounts for months to pay her rent, wire herself cash and enjoy shopping sprees. There is no suggestion that Clermont was involved in the alleged victim’s death.