Real Friends: Trump Thanks Kanye On Twitter After He Doubles Down On His Love For Donnie

Trump Thanks Kanye West for His Support & Willingness to “Tell the Truth”

Y’all’s President took his bromance with Kanye West to new heights after the rapper seemingly backed up their friendship during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There was an awkward moment where Kimmel caught Kanye by surprise when asked about the real-life climate of Donald Trump’s immigration policy which has led to the disbanding of families at the border. Kanye paused for a long period of time, seemingly refusing to speak out against Trump, whited prompted Donnie to hop on twitter and thank Kanye.

Trump took to Twitter and wrote:

Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH. One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

With friends like these…