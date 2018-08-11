Woman Claims Rapper Casanova And His Entourage Assaulted Her In A NYC Diner After She Tried To Put Him On Instagram Live

NYC Rapper Casanova And His Entourage Allegedly Brutally Assault A Woman In Diner

Niya Rucker is speaking out after allegedly being assaulted inside a Manhattan diner. Rucker claims she was attacked by Brooklyn rapper Casanova and members of his entourage.

“This this is embarrassing, I haven’t eaten food in THREE days,” Rucker explained. She has stitches in her face, a broken jaw and a tooth was knocked loose. “And its more than just the physical pain.”

Rucker says Casanova thought she was putting him on her Instagram live stream before the attack happened.

According to Rucker, one man put her in a chokehold, dragged out of the booth and pulled her across the diner. She remembers Casanova allegedly grabbing her arm, her phone and deleting her Instagram live post. Rucker is confident the man who attacked her was Casanova, she recognized him and the signature chain he wears.

The NYPD is investigating the case.