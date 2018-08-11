HAAANNN! French Montana Flexes His New U.S. Citizenship Swag On The Cover Of Billboard’s Hot 100 Issue

French Montana Covers Billboard With An American Flag

Multi-platinum recording artist French Montana received his U.S. Citizenship earlier this year, and now, he’s gracing the cover of Billboard’s Hot 100 issue donning the American flag.

The photos, shot by Meredith Jenks, showcase an exuberant Montana against the backdrop of both American and Moroccan flags, which represent his story of growing up in the melting pot of both cultures.

French immigrated to the South Bronx from Morocco at age 13, and recently released a powerful documentary on Mic.com speaking about the importance of DACA with undocumented youth–which you can view here. He also became the first rap ambassador of Global Citizen for his continuous humanitarian efforts with DACA, maternal healthcare through the viral Mama Hope #Unforgettable campaign, and his Pan African health and education movement into Morocco.

This year, Montana is headlining the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, which takes place in Wantagh, New York on August 18th and 19th.

You can read his entire cover story for Billboard here.