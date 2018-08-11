Black Girl Magic: Issa Rae Recalls Her Favorite Advice: “Don’t Be Afraid To Be A Bi**h” [Video]

Issa Rae Explains The Best Advice She Was Ever Given

Insecure creator and star Issa Rae stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming third season.

While on the show, Rae talks about how she used to be afraid of upsetting people in the industry when she was still new to the game. That all changed when she got one piece of helpful advice: “don’t be afraid to be a b**ch.”