Wait, What?! Commercial Airliner Stolen By Suicidal SEATAC Employee Who Did Tricks Then Crashed
Image via Photo by George Rose/Getty Images
Plane Stolen From SETAC Crashes, Pilot Dies
Remember the story we reported on earlier this week about the boy who tried to steal a plane to go to Beyoncé and Jay-Z On The Run II tour? Well, another one, word to Khaled.
This story is a bit darker than the light-hearted hijinks of a teenage Carter Stan. ABCNews reports that a SEATAC Airport employee stole a Horizon Air commercial plane and took it for a spin yesterday.
North American Aerospace Defense Command had to send out 2 F-15 fighter jets to escort the stolen plane along its 15 hour flight. Local Sheriff’s described the unnamed 29-year-old plane thief as “suicidal”. When the aircraft finally crashed on Ketron Island, the pilot was killed.
Several Twitter users caught footage of the air-speed chase.
Here, you can see the plane doing loops and barrel-rolls.
Authorities say this was not a terrorist incident. The pilot didn’t express any intent to harm people or be acting out a political statement. A crazy joyride gone bad is the most likely explanation.
The flight ended in flames as you can see video of the crash site.
People get crazier and crazier everyday. Smh.