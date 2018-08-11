Wait, What?! Commercial Airliner Stolen By Suicidal SEATAC Employee Who Did Tricks Then Crashed

Image via Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Plane Stolen From SETAC Crashes, Pilot Dies

Remember the story we reported on earlier this week about the boy who tried to steal a plane to go to Beyoncé and Jay-Z On The Run II tour? Well, another one, word to Khaled.

This story is a bit darker than the light-hearted hijinks of a teenage Carter Stan. ABCNews reports that a SEATAC Airport employee stole a Horizon Air commercial plane and took it for a spin yesterday.

North American Aerospace Defense Command had to send out 2 F-15 fighter jets to escort the stolen plane along its 15 hour flight. Local Sheriff’s described the unnamed 29-year-old plane thief as “suicidal”. When the aircraft finally crashed on Ketron Island, the pilot was killed.

@KING5Seattle here’s a video of the hijacked plane and fighter escort from Steilacoom in the ferry line for anderson Island pic.twitter.com/8fgAUe05xv — Kai Simpson (@Kai_AHS) August 11, 2018

Several Twitter users caught footage of the air-speed chase.

The plane stolen from an airport in Seattle was caught flying upside down and close to water, before crashing on Washington island. For more on this story, head here: https://t.co/imXPP8D1Up pic.twitter.com/35AynYjSzR — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 11, 2018

Here, you can see the plane doing loops and barrel-rolls.

Authorities say this was not a terrorist incident. The pilot didn’t express any intent to harm people or be acting out a political statement. A crazy joyride gone bad is the most likely explanation.

The flight ended in flames as you can see video of the crash site.

People get crazier and crazier everyday. Smh.