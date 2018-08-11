In White Folks News: Bill Murray Accused of Assaulting Photographer In Martha’s Vineyard

Bill Murray Allegedly Assaulted Photographer In Martha’s Vineyard

Bill Murray stories are always something to be remembered, and unfortunately, the most recent one is anything but positive.

Photographer Peter Simon is now alleging that the 67-year-old actor slammed him against a door at a Martha’s Vineyard restaurant, as reported in the Boston Globe.

While taking pictures of a band for the Martha’s Vineyard Times, Simon says Murray “accosted him” and treated him “like the scum of the earth.” He alleges that Murray threatened to physically harm him, stating that Murray was so angry with him that he “look[ed] like he was ready to strangle me.”

Simon claims that he never attempted to photograph Murray, although the owner of the restaurant, Katherine Domitrovich, told police that Simon had “no business photographing anyone in the restaurant and was generally annoying.”

On the contrary, the photographer said that Domitrovich’s statement was “a complete lie.” Domitrovich told police she thought Simon had specifically come to the restaurant to take a picture of Murray, although Simon says he didn’t even recognize him at first. “He doesn’t look anything like he used to look,” explained Simon.

Murray reportedly slammed Simon against a door and threatened to harm him, to which Simon responded, “Do you know who I am?” Murray replied by simply repeating the question at him.

After the intense interaction, Simon said that the actor came over to his table and poured a glass of water on both him and his camera. Murray told police at the scene that the photographer was “taking pictures of him and harassing him while he was quietly minding his business.” The police reports describes Murray as being “visibly upset.”