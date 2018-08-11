Come See About Me: Safaree Professes LOVE For Nicki Minaj And Gets Caught Creepin’ On Her IG — Will Her Majesty Respond?
Will She Bite Back? Safaree Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Album
Nicki Minaj dropped her album “Queen” and now her ex-boyfriend seems to be vying for her attention. The former King Barb Safaree, who was ex-communicated after Nicki publicly dumped him from their secret relationship almost 4 years ago, is shedding tears over her success. Safaree says Barbz were tagging him to listen to a song off “Queen” called “Come See About Me”.
We listened, and the song is about Nicki wanting a former lover to come check on her, because she’s a changed woman. Could this be about Safaree Samuels?
Some thought it was and here’s how he reacted:
Yes, Safaree says he shed TEARS. But, he didn’t stop there. He reveals he still LOVES Nicki and gets caught creepin’ on her IG. But, how does Nicki feel about him? Hit the flip to see.
Safaree was hanging out last night with Shiggy and the social media celebrity caught him looking at Nicki’s instagram page. Looks like someone REALLY misses his ex.
Then, commenters on a fan page of Safaree’s posted that Nicki was sending subs on Queen, dragging him and he answered back that he still loves her, from the depths of his soul…but is this enough?
Nicki actually sent clue on twitter about how she feels about Safaree now…hit the flip.
So…fans noticed that Nicki mentions all of her exes on “Queen” track “Barbie Dreams”…all except for Safari. Does this mean she doesn’t f*ck with him? That’s what this tweet suggests.
Do YOU think Nicki and Safaree will get back together eventually?