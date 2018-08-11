Come See About Me: Safaree Professes LOVE For Nicki Minaj And Gets Caught Creepin’ On Her IG — Will Her Majesty Respond?

Will She Bite Back? Safaree Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Album

Nicki Minaj dropped her album “Queen” and now her ex-boyfriend seems to be vying for her attention. The former King Barb Safaree, who was ex-communicated after Nicki publicly dumped him from their secret relationship almost 4 years ago, is shedding tears over her success. Safaree says Barbz were tagging him to listen to a song off “Queen” called “Come See About Me”.

We listened, and the song is about Nicki wanting a former lover to come check on her, because she’s a changed woman. Could this be about Safaree Samuels?

Some thought it was and here’s how he reacted:

Yes, Safaree says he shed TEARS. But, he didn't stop there. He reveals he still LOVES Nicki and gets caught creepin' on her IG.