Shook Ones: Headass Talk Show Hosts Left Speechless After Getting Patriotically Dragged By Black Co-Host [Video]

Black Talk Show Host Schools White Co-Hosts On NFL Protests & Disrespecting The Military

Daily Blast Live host Al Jackson is done spending time talking about the NFL protests if you’re not going to talk about the root of the problem — racism in America. He’s so done with talking about it that he unleashed nothing but facts on his co-hosts and any ignorant viewers who had a problem with it.

When the conversation went five minutes too long Al Jackson had enough. He tells his co-hosts:

“Are we done talking about this or are we going to talk about stupid Casey Affleck? Are we ready to have a serious conversation? Are we going to give this story the breath and time it deserves or are we going to talk about the next James Bond, what do you guys wanna do?”

It was then that Daily Blast Live co-hosts Sam Schacher and Jeff Schroeder realized it was about to go down. Al Jackson gathered the congregation for a sermon and unapologetically schooled them on how veterans, especially black ones, are treated when they return home from war. It looks like America as a whole has some problems with disrespecting military vets and it has nothing to do with the national anthem.

Watch the entire exchange below.