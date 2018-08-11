Sister Wives: Kanye West New Song “XTCY” Is About His Lust For Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie And Kendall

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kanye West Releases New Song “XTCY”

Kanye West is a wild boy. Fresh off the heels of announcing his love for interracial porn site “BLACKED” on Jimmy Kimmel show, Mr. West reveals his lust for his wife’s sisters

You read that right.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

Last night, DJ Clark Kent let loose a previously unreleased Kanye West song called “XTCY”. In it, Ye details his obsession with masturbating to photos of Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney.

Thoughts?