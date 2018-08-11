Sister Wives: Kanye West New Song “XTCY” Is About His Lust For Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie And Kendall
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Kanye West Releases New Song “XTCY”
Kanye West is a wild boy. Fresh off the heels of announcing his love for interracial porn site “BLACKED” on Jimmy Kimmel show, Mr. West reveals his lust for his wife’s sisters
You read that right.
Last night, DJ Clark Kent let loose a previously unreleased Kanye West song called “XTCY”. In it, Ye details his obsession with masturbating to photos of Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney.
Thoughts?