If The Sundress Fits: Here’s How Young Thug Feels About Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie Dreams’ Diss

Nicki Minaj has half the guys in hip hop in their feelings like Shiggy this weekend after calling some of them out on her new “Barbie Dreams” track.

Young Thug was one of the rappers getting high key dragged on the song, so he hopped on Twitter to share his reaction to Nicki’s verse: “Used to fuck with Young Thug, I ain’t addressin’ this shit / C-caught him in my dressing room, stealin’ dresses and shit”.

@NICKIMINAJ I’m not good luv… but enjoy😪 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 10, 2018

After explaining a million times that the song is not to be taken serious, Nicki responded to Thugga:

Surprisingly, the bold record hasn’t caused anyone to want smoke with Nick — but we haven’t heard a response from Meek Mill yet, so let’s not speak too soon.