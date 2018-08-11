Oh He Was Scared, Scared: Tristan Thompson Reunites With Khloe Kardashian After Skipping Kylie Jenner’s Birthday [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
There are one billion reasons why Tristan Thompson could’ve skipped out on Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday.
First of all, his baby mama’s ex boyfriend French Montana was there. And Khloe‘s entire family probably hates his guts after getting caught cheating on her while she was pregnant. He wasn’t even in Kylie’s birthday mural.
But that didn’t stop couple from spending quality club time together apart from the family the very next night.
Ironically, Khlo’ posted the video on Snapchat after rumors begin to swirl once again that Tristan was spotted with a mystery woman while she was away for Kylie’s birthday.
Once a cheater, always a cheater?