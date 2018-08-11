Behind The Scenes: T.I. Gives Us The First Look At His ‘Dolemite’ Get Up And It’s Flashback Fantastic

By Bossip Staff
Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Viacom

T.I. Reveals First Look At His ‘Dolemite’ Wardrobe

In case you hadn’t heard, Dolemite is coming back. Eddie Murphy is set to star in the legendary Blaxploitation remake for Netflix and alongside him is Chris Rock, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key and the Trouble Man himself, Tip “T.I.” Harris.

Yesterday we got some of the first looks of Tip in his Dolemite attire and if you weren’t sold on the film before, you’d be a fool to still be sleep.

When you hear her say “Hey Big Daddy”

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

BRUH!

As far as Legendary days go…. 👑💩🚫🧢 #DolemiteIsMyName

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Eddie Murphy and Clifford Harris…as pimps…what more do you want out of life?

Guess Who?! #Dolemite

A post shared by Dina Marto (@missmarto) on

Sign us up!

