Behind The Scenes: T.I. Gives Us The First Look At His ‘Dolemite’ Get Up And It’s Flashback Fantastic

T.I. Reveals First Look At His ‘Dolemite’ Wardrobe

In case you hadn’t heard, Dolemite is coming back. Eddie Murphy is set to star in the legendary Blaxploitation remake for Netflix and alongside him is Chris Rock, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key and the Trouble Man himself, Tip “T.I.” Harris.

Yesterday we got some of the first looks of Tip in his Dolemite attire and if you weren’t sold on the film before, you’d be a fool to still be sleep.

BRUH!

Eddie Murphy and Clifford Harris…as pimps…what more do you want out of life?

Guess Who?! #Dolemite A post shared by Dina Marto (@missmarto) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

Sign us up!