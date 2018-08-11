Twitter Unleashes The Draggin’ On Dru Hill And Playa Over Photochopped And Screwed Jordans

Dru Hill And Playa Announce Group Merger But We Can’t Get Over The Photoshopped Shoes

Dru Hill has come a long way since “Tell Me” and they’ve swapped out members more times than Destiny’s Child, but this right here is absolutely unacceptable. The group announced via Vibe Magazine that they’d be merging with 90’s R&B group Playa and will be releasing a new album. That isn’t the bad part, though. The worst part of the announcement comes from the group’s photo shoot.

Notice something with the shoes on the far right? Zoom in. Yep, that’s photoshop and clearly whoever did it is playing with our intelligence.

First edition photoshops damn how he got those! 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Vt7k4aMIum — 🍾 S∩OW∀Ⅎ (@TrapAndFamous) August 11, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter had a field day with the photoshopped shoes. Hit the flip to see the internet go IN on the botched photoshop job.