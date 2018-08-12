Jesus Take The Wheel: Uber Driver Convicted Of Raping A Drunk Woman, Stealing Her Credit Card And Buying Snacks After

Uber Driver Found Guilty of Raping Drunk Female Passenger

An ex-Uber driver faces up to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a drunk passenger in Prince George’s County.

A jury handed down a guilty verdict for Westagne Pierre after seeing video of the driver carrying an unconscious drunk woman over his shoulder into a motel in College Park back in Oct. 18, 2016.

Police said the woman was out having drinks with friends and became highly intoxicated. One of the woman’s friends called her an Uber and Pierre arrived to pick her up. The friend helped the woman get into the back of the Uber and she told Pierre to take the woman to her home.

Pierre took the woman just short of her home and ended the fare on the app, but then turned around and took the woman to the motel and raped her.

Pierre was later captured on a surveillance camera at a nearby 7-Eleven where he purchased some snacks using the victim’s credit card. Investigators said they were able to track Pierre’s every movement that night using his cellphone.