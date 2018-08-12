Akon Caught Snuggled Up And Snoozing With Superhead 2.0 Celina Powell After Allegedly Pounding Her Passed-Around Poon
- By Bossip Staff
Akon Gets Caught Slipping By Instagram Thot Celina Powell
Akon is the latest celebrity to get put on blast by Instagram model Celina Powell. Previously know for claiming sexual relationships with rappers Offset, Waka Flocka and Snoop Dogg, she claimed Akon as her latest victim. She posted and deleted a video on her Instagram which shows the rapper in a deep sleep as they laid side by side in bed.