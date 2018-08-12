Some Sweet Swirl Love: Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Is Married Now!

Candiace Dillard Weds Chris Bassett, Real Housewives Of Potomac Co-Stars Attend

Congratulations are in order for “Real Housewives Of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard and her longtime boo Chris Bassett. After making wedding plans all throughout Season 3 of the show, the couple wed Saturday August 11 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditoriaum in Washington, D.C. Several of Dillard’s RHOP costars were among the 260 guests in attendance at the wedding, which had a theme of “cosmopolitan sophistication with a touch of southern class.” Candiace wore a custom gown by Karen Sabag.

“Candiace’s wedding reminded me of a Parisian fairy tale overflowing in gold and white. When she walked down the aisle you forgot about the beauty of the room because she was absolutely radiant,” a source at the affair tells PEOPLE.

Dillard, who is a former Miss United States, said she wanted to have the wedding in D.C. to pay homage to the beginning of her relationship with Bassett, who owns Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ.

“It’ll be a wonderful, full-circle moment.”

Much of Dillard’s storyline on the 3rd season of RHOP (her first) revolved around her relationship with Bassett and planning their wedding, but Dillard admitted deciding to appear as a couple wasn’t an easy thing since they knew being a mixed race couple would draw some criticism.

“I’m big on living your truth and liberating others through that truth,” Dillard said. “I would get crazy Facebook messages from black women asking, ‘I’m considering dating outside my race. What is it like dating a white guy?’ So I was hoping I’d be able to normalize interracial dating and interracial love. And to and show, that even though Chris is not black, it still can be seen as a form of black love. Because as a black woman, who will have black children, I will be imposing my black girl magic on my family.”

Dillard and Bassett first met while she was working as a server at a restaurant in D.C. where he was the manager. Bassett proposed in May 2017, surprising Dillard with their friends and family. This is the first marriage for Candiace Dillard and the second for Bassett who has three children from two previous relationships.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

