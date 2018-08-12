Got ‘Eeem: Baltimore Police Officer Suspended After Being Caught On Video Brutally Beating A Man

Baltimore Police Officer Suspended With Pay After Viral Video Showed Him Brutally Beating A Man

Baltimore City police have responded to the disturbing video of officer Gary Tuggle brutally beating a man by the name of Dashawn McGrier on Saturday.

Fox 45 News reports:

According to authorities, at 11:45 a.m., officers were working a special cross borders crime initiative in the area of the 2500 block of Monument Street. Two officers encountered a man, whom one of the officers is reportedly familiar with. After the first encounter, officers released him and then approached him again to provide him with a citizens contact sheet. When he was asked for identification, the situation reportedly escalated when he refused. The police officer then struck the man several times. He was ultimately taken into custody. He was then provided medical treatment for injuries. Almost immediately, police say the department began receiving videos of the confrontation.

The officer is now on paid leave. SMH.

If you haven’t seen the video, hit the flip to watch. Warning: it’s pretty violent and graphic.