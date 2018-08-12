In White Folks News: John Mayer’s Beverly Hills Home Was Robbed Of Up To $200,000 In Goods

John Mayer Beverly Hills Property Robbed

John Mayer’s Beverly Hills property was just robbed of anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 worth of goods, according to the LAPD.

Among the items stolen were the musician’s collection of vintage and rare watches, along with various pieces of musical equipment. Luckily, Mayer was not home during the time of the burglary. Local authorities were alerted of the incident after a security guard noticed that a window had been shattered and police later described the inside of the home as “ransacked.”

Of course, celebrity properties being robbed in unfortunately nothing new. The Beverly Hills mansion–which was previously owned by Maroon 5’s Adam Levine–is the latest home invasion in the area in recent weeks. Just last month, French Montana’s Calabasas home was targeted, but it was reported that nothing ended up being stolen.

Suspects of John Mayer’s home robbery are still at large, but the LAPD is currently investigating the matter.