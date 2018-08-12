Sis Said No: Listen To The Nicki Minaj & Nas Track That Nicki Failed To Get Cleared By Tracy Chapman

Nicki Minaj Premieres Unreleased Track “Sorry” Featuring Nas On Hot 97 After Failing To Get The Sample Cleared By Tracy Chapman

For a week now, Nicki Minaj has been teasing that there was a track she totally loved that might not make the Queen album because it sampled Tracy Chapman. On August 1, Nicki tweeted:

“So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time. Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman – do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? ‍do we push #Queen back 1week? Ugh! I’m torn, y’all help”

She even begged on Twitter that Tracy Chapman hit her, unfortunately, Nicki didn’t get the answer she wanted. On August 11 Nicki tweeted, “Sis said no” before handing off the track to Funkmaster Flex to premiere.

“Sorry” featuring Nas samples Tracy Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You.” It was left off of Queen, which was released earlier in the week. However, you can listen to the track below.