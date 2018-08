Watch: Doja Cat’s “Mooo!” Is Everyone’s New Favorite Song

Doja Cat has been going hard on the music tip for many years now, and now she has a high key banger on her hands without even trying.

I can’t fucking believe how much you guys like moo — WATCH "MOOO!" ON YT (@DojaCat) August 10, 2018

You’ve probably been seeing people on your timeline all day talkin’ bout “Got milk bi***, got beef.” Now you know why.