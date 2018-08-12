007: Here’s What Idris Elba Thinks About Rumors He’s Playing James Bond

Idris Elba Responds To James Bond Rumors

Idris Elba knows you think he should play James Bond and he’s trolling with his response. As previously reported Idris, 45, is rumored to FINALLY be in the running to play the infamous spy after years of speculation.

Now Idris is responding with some cryptic tweets. “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” read one.

He followed it however with one about not “believing the hype.”

Don’t believe the HYPE… — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018

BOLLOCKS, BRUV! We know you’re playing Bond.

What do YOU think about Idris trolling over the James Bond rumors???