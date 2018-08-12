Casanova Denies Claims Of Woman Saying He Assaulted Her In New York City Diner

Casanova Denies Assaulting Woman In New York Restaurant

Following accusations that he assaulted a woman in a New York City diner last week, Casanova is coming forward to say that those claims are false.

The alleged victim, Niya Rucker, claims that she was at The Good Stuff Diner on Monday at around 4am when the event occurred. She told Pix11 that she was trying to put video of her meal on Instagram Live when the Brooklyn rapper reportedly got angery, assuming she was filming him–which is when Niya claims he attacked. One member of Casanova’s crew then reportedly put her in a choke hold and dragged her out of her booth, while the rapper ripped the phone from her hand and erased the video from IG.

As a result of the attack, Rucker claims that her jaw was completely broken, had a tooth knocked loose, and had to get stitches in her chin. “This is embarrassing, I haven’t eaten food in three days,” Rucker said.

Casanova’s lawyer issued a statement released byXXL. In which, Scott E. Leemon vehemently denies the claims on behalf of his client. “Casanova adamantly denies the allegation that he assaulted anyone. Any contention he did so is totally false. We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into these false allegations,” the statement reads.

Following an investigation into the incident, TMZ reported that a warrant was issued Casanova’s arrest by the New York City Police Department in connection with the alleged assault.