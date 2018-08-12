Pink Massacre: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Memes From Queen Minaj’s Spicy Beheading Spree On “Barbie Dreams”

“Barbie Dreams” Stirs Up Twitter-Shattering Memes

After months of messy missteps, predictable push-backs and questionable decisions, Nicki Minaj FINALLY dropped her long-awaited “Queen” album headlined by pearl clutch-worthy wig-melter “Barbie Dreams” where she let the pink draco BLAM on EVERYBODY and sparked hilarious memes across the internet.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) “Barbie Dreams”-inspired memes on the flip.