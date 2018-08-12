So Sad: 4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Getting Hit By Ice Cream Truck

Young Boy Killed By Ice Cream Truck In New York

According to authorities, a 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by an ice cream truck in New York’s Catskills region.

The Sullivan County sheriff’s office says that Shmuel Gelis was struck around on Thursday on a residential street in Thompson–The town is about 70 miles northwest of New York City. The Sullivan County sheriff’s office says Shmuel Gelis was struck around 7:30 pm Thursday on a residential street.

Geli was treated by Hatzolah, the Jewish volunteer ambulance service. He was pronounced dead at Catskill Regional Medical Center.