Goosebumps: Kylie Jenner Shares Tender Birthday Moments With Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Posts Photos With Boyfriend Travis Scott On Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner turned the big 21 this weekend, and besides celebrating with her famous family, she was also on the receiving end of some public displays of affection from boyfriend Travis Scott.

Sweet birthday wishes and even sweeter romantic gestures.

Ladies, how many of y’all would love waking up to this kind of floral arrangement on your birthday?

Hit the flip for more from the couple’s weekend.