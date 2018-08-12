Goosebumps: Kylie Jenner Shares Tender Birthday Moments With Baby Daddy Travis Scott

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at 2018 Met Gala celebrating the exhibition 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Kylie Jenner Posts Photos With Boyfriend Travis Scott On Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner turned the big 21 this weekend, and besides celebrating with her famous family, she was also on the receiving end of some public displays of affection from boyfriend Travis Scott.

Sweet birthday wishes and even sweeter romantic gestures.

woke up to a little fairytale 💕 thank you baby @travisscott

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Ladies, how many of y’all would love waking up to this kind of floral arrangement on your birthday?

Hit the flip for more from the couple’s weekend.

🥂

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

perfect night 🎉💗

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

