Dis Tew Much: Nicki Minaj’s Mother Tells Way More Than We Need To Know About Jelani Miraj’s Case In New Tell-All Interview

Watch: Nicki Minaj’s Mother Carol Maraj Does Tell-All Interview About Jelani Maraj’s Sexual Assault Case

As if Nicki Minaj‘s name isn’t buzzing enough in the streets — thanks largely in part to her new album Queen — her mom, Carol Maraj, recently did a tell-all interview sharing TMI about her son Jelani Maraj‘s predatory sexual assault case.

Ms. Carol blames the media, name drops Wendy Williams and pulls out some receipts in attempt to clear her baby’s name.

Thoughts?