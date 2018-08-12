How One Charlottesville Supremacist Quit The Klan With Help From A Black Church

Ken Parker Left White Supremacist Lifestyle After Being Welcomed By Black Church

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the protests in Charlottesville where America was forced to confront the face of racism and Heather Heyer lost her life protesting the hatefulness that resides inside insecure white men. MSNBC’s Morgan Radford did an amazing piece on one white supremacist who has made an about face in the year since Charlottesville.

What do you think was the turning point for Ken? After what happened in Charleston, S.C. it’s a wonder that black churches still continue to embrace white men at all. This guy could have just as easily been another Dylan Roof. Would you have trusted him?

Pretty disgusting. Do you think he should still be holding on to his robes?

