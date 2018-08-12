Is There A Heart In The House: Robert Townsend Shares Never Before Seen Footage From ‘Making The Five Heartbeats’ Documentary

Watch: Robert Townsend Shares Never Before Seen Footage From His New ‘Making The Five Heartbeats’ Documentary

Everyone’s favorite classic, Black, pseudo bio-pic is getting it’s second wind 27-years later.

MAKING THE FIVE HEARTBEATS

We had so much fun making the movie can’t wait for you to see my new documentary August 27 one night only go to https://t.co/J0VwjkSOkA for tickets and to find a theater near you! If you have seen the film more than once this is the event for you! pic.twitter.com/aJkx1Zpzcp — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) August 11, 2018

Robert Townsend recently announced his new documentary Making The Five Hearbeats in which he shares never before seen, behind the scenes footage of the classic film.

My new documentary about the making of THE FIVE HEARTBEATS is one part a masterclass with me taking you behind the scenes of how I create. One night only Aug27! Go to https://t.co/J0VwjkSOkA for tickets and to find a theater near you! pic.twitter.com/NTbeMnyyvW — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) August 12, 2018

The doc hits theaters on August 27. Will you be watching?