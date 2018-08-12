Is There A Heart In The House: Robert Townsend Shares Never Before Seen Footage From ‘Making The Five Heartbeats’ Documentary
- By Bossip Staff
Watch: Robert Townsend Shares Never Before Seen Footage From His New ‘Making The Five Heartbeats’ Documentary
Everyone’s favorite classic, Black, pseudo bio-pic is getting it’s second wind 27-years later.
Robert Townsend recently announced his new documentary Making The Five Hearbeats in which he shares never before seen, behind the scenes footage of the classic film.
The doc hits theaters on August 27. Will you be watching?