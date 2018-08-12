WELP: Shannade Clermont Indicted By Grand Jury For Wire Fraud & Identity Theft

Shannade Clermont Indicted On Federal Charges

A “Bad Girl” who got busted after running up a $20,000 tab on a dead man’s debit card has officially been indicted.

The Blast reports that a Grand Jury in New York indicted Shannade Clermont on three felony charges, including wire fraud, access device fraud, and identity theft. According to the indictment, Shannade must forfeit any property she bought with the stolen funds, and pay back the rest of the money she stole.

As previously reported Shannade’s hired the lawyer who got John Gotti Jr. off his major criminal case.