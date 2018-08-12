KoonYe Kares? Kanye West Klaims He Wasn’t Given A Chance To Respond To Jimmy Kimmel’s Question

Kanye West Says He Wasn’t Given The Chance To Respond To Kimmel Question About Trump

Last week most of Kanye West’s former listening audience shook their heads in dismay after Jimmy Kimmel questioned whether Donald Trump cared about black people, or people period and West failed to respond immediately.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

Now Kanye is saying that was not his final answer…

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The problem is — he still hasn’t answered the question. And Charlamagne gave him plenty of time to answer it previously.

Please keep Kanye West out of any and all political conversations. He’s clearly not equipped.

Fortunately there is another possible career path that is beckoning.