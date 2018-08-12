Teyana Taylor Keeps That Same Energy After Her Wig Goes Flying During Concert In DC

Teyana Taylor’s Wig Goes Flying But The Show Must Go On

No wig, lacefront glue or bobby pins formed against Teyana Taylor shall prosper. While in DC for the Later That Night Tour, Teyana Taylor was performing cuts from her new album “Keep That Same Energy” when she got a little too into her zone and her wig completely detached from her head. Of course, it didn’t take long for the video to hit the internet.

AYO TEYANA TAYLOR I CANNOT 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VBPkr9l8th — Manicotti Crackhead (@benantics) August 12, 2018

This wasn’t one of those bum a$$ lacefronts so you better believe Teyana did not throw it into the crowd. In fact, she continued the show, unfazed, and put the wig right back on her head.

Teyana posted about the malfunction on Instagram:

No wig formed against me shall prosper here’s a recap of the wig snatching in DC LAST NIGHT!!! Omg I love y’all!!!! WE ALL KEPT THAT SAMEEEEE ENERGY!!! Yesterday was tooo litttttttt!!!! The show must go on ALWAYS!!!!!

And Teyana’s wig wasn’t the only one that went flying. Check out the full video below.