The Lean Effect: Fredo Santana’s Death Caused By Epilepsy And Cardiovascular Disease

Fredo Santana’s Death Revealed To Be Caused By Epilepsy

The late Fredo Santana‘s cause of death has finally been revealed eight months after his death.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

The Los Angeles County coroner has ruled cardiovascular disease to be the cause of death of Chicago rapper Fredo Santana, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office obtained by the Chicago Tribune The medical examiner’s report lists idiopathic epilepsy as a contributing cause of death. Santana was diagnosed with a seizure disorder eight months before his death, shortly after he quit the sedative Xanax, the report states.

Fredo was just 27 years old when he died. Rest In Peace.