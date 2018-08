For your viewing pleasure…

Empire Season 5 Trailer

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the new season of “Empire” Season 5.

In it, we see fully reconciled Cookie and Lucious side-by-side to take down Eddie, Andre in jail? (WTF?!), a heartbroken Jamal and no Hakeem—because all we saw what happened during last season’s finale. Or did we?

Empire returns Wednesday, Sept 26—will YOU be watching?