Miles Stroter: Meet The Capri Sun Slurping Star Who Got Beat TF Up In Issa’s ‘Party Lyft’

Miles Stroter Talks “Insecure”

Remember that “Insecure” scene where “Nathan With The Face” beat the brakes off that disrespectful, weed rolling, Capri sun slurping passenger in Issa’s “party Lyft”?

Well, we had to hear from the man who got hands and feet put on him in that hilarious scene after he not only disrespected Molly and Issa—but the nostalgia-inducing goodness of Fruit Frenzy foil pouches.

Miles Stroter who viewers may recognize from BET’s “The Quad” jokingly told Bossip that he and Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) filmed their fight scene in one take.

He later he revealed on Instagram that the scene actually took SEVEN HOURS to film before it turned into another hilarious moment that everyone can’t stop talking about.

