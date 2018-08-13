At The Tender Age Of 39…Actor Rick Gonzalez Sizzles Draws Like Fresh Fritos Maduros At Teen Choice Awards
Sweet plantanos!
Rick Gonzalez Appears At The Teen Choice Awards Looking Scrumptious
Actor Rick Gonzalez keeps a pretty low profile but over the weekend, the Arrow series regular made an appearance at the Teen Choice Awards and folks were noticing how FINE he still is. Look, we aren’t going to act like we’ve been keeping up with his career since Biker Boyz (2003) and Coach Carter (2005), but this man is aging beautifully.
This is 39 years of handsome right here!
Did we mention his selfie game is A1 too?
Whew! We refuse to let this Dominican and Puerto Rico schnack stay underrated and uncelebrated for any longer!! Hit the flip for more of fine as frog hair Rick Gonzales.
