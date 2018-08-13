At The Tender Age Of 39…Actor Rick Gonzalez Sizzles Draws Like Fresh Fritos Maduros At Teen Choice Awards

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sweet plantanos!

Rick Gonzalez Appears At The Teen Choice Awards Looking Scrumptious

Actor Rick Gonzalez keeps a pretty low profile but over the weekend, the Arrow series regular made an appearance at the Teen Choice Awards and folks were noticing how FINE he still is. Look, we aren’t going to act like we’ve been keeping up with his career since Biker Boyz (2003) and Coach Carter (2005), but this man is aging beautifully.

This is 39 years of handsome right here!

Did we mention his selfie game is A1 too?

Whew! We refuse to let this Dominican and Puerto Rico schnack stay underrated and uncelebrated for any longer!! Hit the flip for more of fine as frog hair Rick Gonzales.

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 12: Rick Gonzalez attends FOX’s Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on August 12, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    Continue Slideshow

    Forever young. @neimanmarcus @gq @gqstyle #NBA #AllStarWeekend

    A post shared by Rick Gonzalez (@rickgonzalez) on

    INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 12: Rick Gonzalez attends FOX’s Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on August 12, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: For the Ladies, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus